Raptors sign Svi Mykhailiuk to two-year deal

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Raptors snagged a shooter from what remains of the free agent bin on Saturday, signing free agent Svi Mykhailiuk to a two-year deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Svi Mykhailiuk's deal includes a player option in the second season. Several contenders expressed interest in the sharpshooting wing before he reached agreement with […] The post Raptors sign Svi Mykhailiuk to two-year deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.

