Heat news: Dwyane Wade reacts to viral story of losing Porsche on a bet

Dwyane Wade, the retired Miami Heat basketball player, and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union ("Bring it on," "Breaking In," and "Bad Boys") are truly one of our favorite couples. To be expected, the power couple has some stellar properties across the country and have recently unloaded their breathtakingly beautiful $22 million Miami mansion, according to Architectural Digest. Per the outlet, the pair initially had an asking price of a jaw-dropping $32.5 million. We can see why! Over the years, we have had several glimpses of the home that sits on one acre, thanks to Union's popular Instagram postings.