200 JBLM Army soldiers to train, help fight northern California fire

In all, 200 Joint Base Lewis-McChord Army soldiers are gearing up to train and help fight the Dixie Fire burning in northern California.

The National Interagency Fire Center based in Boise requested help from the Department of Defense on Saturday.

“This request marks the fortieth time federal military ground forces have been mobilized to support wildland firefighting response efforts in a decades-long interagency agreement,” said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, ARNORTH and JFLCC commander. “We had a very active fire season last year, employing ground forces from both the Army and Marine Corps in California, and are proud to once again support NIFC and the state.”

Starting Monday, the soldiers will get firefighting gear and be taught the basics of fighting a wildland fire.

When the training is complete, the soldiers will be deployed to northern California and will receive additional fireline training before serving as hand crews who will assist with the firefight, according to officials.

“The rigorous training and certification process our Soldiers undergo, before operating in a firefighting environment, will ensure that once deployed, they will safely augment federal wildland fire fighting capabilities in order to protect lives, natural and cultural resources, and property,” said Maj. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, I Corps and JBLM commander.

While assisting in the firefight, the soldiers “will be accompanied by experienced wildland fire strike team leaders and crew bosses,” according to officials.

©2021 Cox Media Group