Maryland State

Marylanders rally against pending unemployment claims

By Tre Ward
Wbaltv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtesters are joining the push for answers behind why thousands of Marylanders haven't received their unemployment benefits. It comes after the state's entire Congressional Delegation, both U.S. Senators, and all eight representatives, demanded the State Labor Department to respond. They want to know how many people have received benefits, and the number of people with current pending claims. They also want to know the average time it takes to settle claims.

