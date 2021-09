The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the Houston Texans in Week 3 of the NFL Preseason on Saturday night from NRG Stadium. The Buccaneers are still looking for their first win of the preseason but Bruce Arians has made it clear that they will focus on the regular season. As for the Texans, they have looked alright in the preseason and will look to close out the preseason with a 3-0 record if they’re able to get a win tonight.