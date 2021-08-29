Cancel
Video Games

Fortnite Leak Is Coming True and OG Fans Are Getting Excited

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 6 days ago

A Fortnite leak from earlier this week is coming true, and it has OG fans of the Nintendo Switch, mobile, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S game excited. The anonymous leaker's first claim was that Mike Lowery (Will Smith's character in Bad Boys) was getting a skin on August 28. Today, that happened. All of their other claims haven't come true yet, but the fact that the leaker -- who has a reputation for being reliable -- got not just the Mike Lowery skin right, but its release date, has everyone looking over the leak again. According to the leaker, a Shang-Chi skin is coming on September 2, also known as next week. Adding to this, the leaker claims something called "First Shadows" is coming to FN Crew.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

#Xbox Series X#Mobile Game#Xbox One#Epic Games#Og#The Nintendo Switch#Fn Crew#Fortniteleaks#Shang Chi Collab
