Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 20:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1030 PM MST. * At 825 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the western portions of the Tohono O`odham Nation. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen along and near Route 34 between Highway 86 and Hickiwan. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially along the washes that drain into the Sikort Chuapo, Gunsight and Hickiwan washes. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Charco 27, Gunsight and Kuakatch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE