Dodge County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Saunders by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 22:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dodge; Saunders A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR DODGE AND NORTHWESTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES At 1024 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from West Point to near Hooper to near North Bend, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fremont, North Bend, Scribner, Hooper, Dodge, Nickerson, Inglewood, Snyder, Uehling, Morse Bluff, Winslow, Dead Timber State Recreation Area, 7 Miles North Of North Bend, Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area, Camp Eagle and Camp Cedars. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

