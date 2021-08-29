Special Weather Statement issued for Greeley, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Nebraska. Target Area: Greeley; Valley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Greeley and Valley Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1023 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Burwell to near Comstock. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Elyria and Fort Hartsuff State Park around 1040 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ord and North Loup. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH