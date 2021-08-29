Cancel
Wood County, WI

Flood Warning issued for Wood by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM CDT. Target Area: Wood The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir. * Until further notice. * At 10:10 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 1017.6 feet. * Flood stage is 1017.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:10 PM CDT Saturday was 1017.6 feet. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 1017.0 feet, Widespread wooded lowland flooding. Water approaches a few homes on Shore Acres Drive in Biron.

