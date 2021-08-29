Cancel
Cottonwood County, MN

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cottonwood, Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 23:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR DICKINSON, EASTERN OSCEOLA, SOUTHEASTERN COTTONWOOD AND JACKSON COUNTIES At 1124 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 inches per hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area with the heaviest rainfall expected across Dickinson County. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Spirit Lake, Jackson In Jackson County, Milford, Lakefield, Arnolds Park, Lake Park, Bergen, Okoboji, Heron Lake, Orleans, Ocheyedan, Terril, Wahpeton, West Okoboji, Harris, Superior, Kilen Woods State Park, Okabena, Alpha and Wilder. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

Jackson, MN
Lake Park, MN
Cottonwood County, MN
Jackson County, MN
Cottonwood, MN
Heron Lake, MN
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Doppler
