Severe Weather Statement issued for Burt, Butler, Colfax, Cuming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burt; Butler; Colfax; Cuming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BURT...SOUTHERN CUMING...EASTERN COLFAX...DODGE NORTHEASTERN BUTLER AND NORTHWESTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES At 1015 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of West Point to near Scribner to 7 miles east of Schuyler, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fremont, Schuyler, West Point, North Bend, Scribner, Hooper, Dodge, Nickerson, Inglewood, Snyder, Uehling, Oakland, Morse Bluff, Winslow, Rogers, Linwood, Dead Timber State Recreation Area, 7 Miles North Of North Bend, Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area and 10 Miles West Of West Point. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH