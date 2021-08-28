Cancel
Tom Brady, Bucs starters look sharp in win over Texans

By Rick Stroud
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of Saturday's game in Houston. [ ERIC CHRISTIAN SMITH | AP ]

Nobody’s perfect. But if you were scoring the Bucs and Tom Brady after a disastrous first series Saturday in Houston, give them a 10.

That’s how many passes the Bucs quarterback hit in a row after starting the game with two incompletions.

Brady finished 11 of 14 passing for 154 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown to receiver Chris Godwin. He led Tampa Bay on touchdown drives of 91 and 93 yards before taking a seat in a 23-16 win over the Texans.

Godwin caught three passes for 84 yards. The second-team defense got interceptions from cornerbacks Dee Delaney (two) and Herb Miller, and rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyinka forced a fumble that was recovered by Khalil Davis.

“I was really looking for it in the first series,” coach Bruce Arians said during the broadcast on WFLA Channel 8. “I don’t like the way this game started. I thought defensively we gave up some running yards we shouldn’t have given up. But we bounced back real quick. We got it figured out, and then we go down and score. But I wanted to see it from the start. Obviously, we started with a penalty and then the next drive ... but sometimes, the next drive is too late.”

Brady and the starters had only played six snaps this preseason, so Saturday’s game was their time to get game-ready prior to the Sept. 9 NFL regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium.

The game couldn’t have started much worse for the Bucs.

Antonio Brown jumped offsides on the first play, Ronald Jones was dropped for a 3-yard loss, Brady fired incomplete to Brown and Giovani Bernard dropped a pass.

Perhaps sensing they were running out of time to get into rhythm, Brady went to the hurry-up.

Utilizing the no-huddle offense to perfection, he completed all seven of his passing attempts on the second drive, capping a 91-yard drive with the TD to Godwin.

Brady was nearly as impressive on the Bucs’ next try on offense.

The Bucs took over on downs at their own 7-yard line and Brady fired 32 yards to Godwin. That ignited a 93-yard march, with Ronald Jones high-stepping into the end zone after a 13-yard run.

By then, Arians had seen enough.

Brady has had an outstanding training camp and has demonstrated a complete mastery of the Bucs’ offense.

This time a year ago, he was still learning the terminology and getting acquainted with new teammates.

But on Saturday, he was decisive and extremely accurate, spreading the football around to Godwin, Mike Evans, O.J. Howard and Brown.

The defending Super Bowl 55 champions are ready for the Dallas Cowboys.

“Yeah, we feel good about it,” general manager Jason Licht said during the broadcast. “You know, this is a great group here. Not only great players, but just a great, close-knit group. A lot of fun to coach and a lot of fun to be around. These guys are just very motivated to repeat. I’m not making any predictions here, but they’re all very motivated here.”

Defensively, their tackling needs to improve, but that can be expected this time of year. But they forced three more turnovers Saturday.

Tryon-Shoyinka may be the steal of the NFL draft, and the first-round pick has proven it so far.

“Well, preseason is one thing, regular season is another,” Licht said. “But he’s been everything we could hope for in preseason, just showing up. A lot of fun to watch, and usually the guys who are fun to watch are pretty good players. Just a fantastic kid as well.”

But they are deeper in the secondary, where they have some tough roster decisions to make.

There was some sloppy play, too. No sooner had Brady and the starters retired to the bench, rookie Jaelon Darden ran a bad route and Blaine Gabbert threw an interception. A bad snap by rookie center Robert Hainsey led to Gabbert being tackled in the end zone for a safety.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn fumbled a kickoff that the Bucs recovered, and rookie quarterback Kyle Trask lost two fumbles. He also threw his first TD pass of the preseason to tight end Codey McElroy.

It will be quite a scene when the Bucs begin defense of their Super Bowl title in less than two weeks. Of course, Raymond James will be packed. It’s time to go for two.

“We’re definitely very excited about having our fans,” Licht said. “I’ve noticed it in the preseason even. There were more fans in the stands than there were in 2020 in the regular season. So I think just the excitement of the community, they’re excited, these Bucs fans. I’m very happy for them. It’s an exciting time for them.”

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area.

