Hillsboro, OR

‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff weds Chris Marek

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
Married: Amy Roloff and Chris Marek exchanged wedding vows on Saturday in Oregon. (Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

HILLSBORO, Ore. — “Little People, Big World” star Amy Roloff married longtime fiance Chris Marek on Saturday in Oregon.

Roloff, 55, and Marek, 55, were married in an outdoor ceremony in front of 146 friends and relatives at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, People reported.

The wedding was officiated by Michael Williams, who also walked Roloff down the aisle, Entertainment Tonight reported. Roloff approached the gazebo to the strains of “Heart to Heart,” which was composed by Marek’s best man, Rick Hinkes, according to People.

The reception was held in an outdoor tent, with music performed by The Macey Gard Band. The couple’s first dance was “At the End of the Day,” performed by the band, People reported.

“Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together,” Roloff told the magazine. “I’ll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile.”

“(It was challenging) planning a traditional wedding and all that typically goes into that, to what we want to have at our wedding,” Roloff added. “Sometimes it felt like the two clashed at times for me. But in the end, it’s about the two of us -- Chris and I. It’s about combining our two lives together into one and sharing it with our family and friends.”

Marek proposed to Roloff in September 2019, Entertainment Tonight reported. Roloff has four children from her 27-year-marriage to Matt Roloff, which ended in 2015.

