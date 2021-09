Chicago Cubs‘ third baseman Patrick Wisdom has five more weeks to heist the National League Rookie of the Year Award from Jonathan India. He may make it. That prospect seemed unthinkable as recently as a week or two ago. It wasn’t much farther back than that when India was among the league leaders in on base average for the Reds while Wisdom was a no-name replacement part for Kris Bryant, dispatched to San Francisco in the Cubs’ deadline housecleaning.