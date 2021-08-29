Cancel
NFL

Brady throws touchdown pass as Buccaneers beat Texans 23-16

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
dailyjournal.net
 6 days ago

HOUSTON — Tom Brady threw for 154 yards and a touchdown in just more than a quarter and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a 23-16 win over the Houston Texans on Saturday night. It was by far his most extensive work this preseason after the seven-time Super Bowl champion played just six snaps in a loss to Cincinnati two weeks ago and sat out last week against in a loss to Tennessee.

