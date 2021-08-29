Chicago Red Stars defeat Kansas City NWSL, 3-0, with two goals from Sarah Woldmoe, one from Katie Johnson

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Chicago Red Stars defeated Kansas City NWSL 3-0 on Saturday behind two goals from Sarah Woldmoe and another from Katie Johnson. The two sides played out to an even first half in terms of offensive opportunities with Chicago exchanging seven shots to five from Kansas City. Chicago’s early tempo was a possession-heavy disjointed match with passes not connecting, while Kansas City attempted to transition when the opportunity presented, though the visitors were unable to make the most of their three attempts on target in the first half.