Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls hosts vaccine clinic for deaf and hard of hearing

By Cole Sams
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8MOz_0bg7yLQx00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On Saturday, Mountain View Hospital hosted a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The event was held in front of the Paramount Theater in Idaho Falls.

The clinic was a part of Idaho Falls’ Deaf Awareness Celebration and is a partnership between Mountain View Hospital and the Idaho Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

"We just wanted to overcome that and give everyone an equal opportunity here in the community," said Mountain View Hospital Education Office Manager Doug Jankowski.

Nurses and pharmacists were equipped with interpreter tablets to ensure there are no communication gaps and that every patient has the chance to get their questions answered before they get their vaccine.

The post Idaho Falls hosts vaccine clinic for deaf and hard of hearing appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Health
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
Local
Idaho COVID-19 Vaccines
Idaho Falls, ID
Health
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Vaccines
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deaf#Covid 19 Vaccine#Equal Opportunity#The Paramount Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Boise, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Fire emergency declaration set to expire

On July 9, Governor Brad Little issued a wildland fire emergency declaration, making the resources of the state available to assist Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) in its firefighting efforts. The post Fire emergency declaration set to expire appeared first on Local News 8.
AnimalsPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Bureau of Land Management horse trail challenge

A horse and burro auction was hosted in the Inland East Arena at the Eastern Idaho State Fair today. Several different Idaho counties came together to provide all of these wild 4-H wild horse yearnlings to the highest bidder. The post Bureau of Land Management horse trail challenge appeared first on Local News 8.
Teton County, WYPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Mask order extended by Teton County Commissioners

During a special meeting on Thursday, the Teton County Board of County Commissioners voted 3-2 to extend the current Teton District Health Officer Health Order #21-5, requiring face masks in public places within Teton County. The post Mask order extended by Teton County Commissioners appeared first on Local News 8.
Victor, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Victor city attorney insists mayor’s face mask order is lawful and school district must comply

Victor City Attorney, Herb Heimerl, penned a memorandum to the Mayor and City Council insisting the Mayor’s recently issued Order requiring all individuals to wear a mask or face covering when indoors in a public setting, including schools, is lawful and that the school district must comply. The post Victor city attorney insists mayor’s face mask order is lawful and school district must comply appeared first on Local News 8.
Boise, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

AAA: Labor Day travel and safety tips

Idaho drivers will pay the most to fill up their tank on Labor Day weekend in seven years, but according to AAA, that won’t prevent most people from getting in one last trip to end the summer. The post AAA: Labor Day travel and safety tips appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Superintendent Ybarra submits fiscal 2023 budget request for Idaho public schools

Boosting Idaho students’ reading readiness, continued support for essential resources for students and improving salaries for teachers and support staff are top priorities in Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra’s public schools budget request for next year, Superintendent Ybarra announced Wednesday. The post Superintendent Ybarra submits fiscal 2023 budget request for Idaho public schools appeared first on Local News 8.

Comments / 0

Community Policy