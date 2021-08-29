Idaho Falls hosts vaccine clinic for deaf and hard of hearing

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On Saturday, Mountain View Hospital hosted a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The event was held in front of the Paramount Theater in Idaho Falls.

The clinic was a part of Idaho Falls’ Deaf Awareness Celebration and is a partnership between Mountain View Hospital and the Idaho Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

"We just wanted to overcome that and give everyone an equal opportunity here in the community," said Mountain View Hospital Education Office Manager Doug Jankowski.

Nurses and pharmacists were equipped with interpreter tablets to ensure there are no communication gaps and that every patient has the chance to get their questions answered before they get their vaccine.

