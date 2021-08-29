Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

DEA partners with Discovery Education to provide free information about drug addiction and its impacts

WTVW
 6 days ago

(WEHT)- The Drug Enforcement Administration is partnering with Discovery Education to provide free online resources for people of all ages about preventing drug addiction, with a focus on grade-school students. Topics on the site focus on the science of drug addiction and its impact. While the resources originally focused on...

www.tristatehomepage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discovery Education#Dea#Drugs#Drug Addiction#Steroids#Dea#Weht
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Evansville, IN14news.com

DEA shares online drug prevention tool

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has partnered with Discovery Education for some online drug prevention tools. Operation Prevention is a free resource created for students third grade and up, educators, families, and professionals. The website contains power points, videos, and other resources to educated people on the...
Mental Healthcbs19news

Two virtual programs on harm reduction, drug addiction

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A free two-part virtual program will be held in honor of National Recovery Month. According to a release, the Virginia Festival of the Book has partnered with the Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition for Undoing Drugs: Conversations About Harm Reduction. The events will be...
Little Rock, ARuams.edu

Grant Funds Interprofessional Training to Combat Opioid Overdose

Sept. 1, 2021 | Researchers from the Colleges of Nursing, Pharmacy and Health Professions’ Physician Assistant program are combining efforts to battle the opioid epidemic through overdose education. Faculty from all three colleges, with $2,462 grant funding from the Office of Educational Development, are working to develop, implement and evaluate...
Terre Haute, INWTHI

New center provides services to women facing addictions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hickory Treatment Center in Terre Haute opened in March 2021. Since then, the center has helped hundreds of women fight their addictions. Early data shows that drug overdoses have increased due to isolation from the pandemic. Indiana's drug overdose deaths increased dramatically from 2019 to 2020. According to CDC statistics, there were 1,704 drug overdoses in 2019 and 2,268 in 2020.
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Talking to your kids early on about the risks of drugs and addiction

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – September is National Recovery Month. The month reminds parents about the importance of starting a conversation with their kids about the risks of drug addiction early on. “Your Crisis Coach” Scott Silverman joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss how to talk...
Fairfield, OHspectrumnews1.com

Man overcomes drug addiction to help others recover

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — As COVID cases rise, so are the amount of drug abuse and overdose cases. One man knows the situation first hand after it happened to him, but he said he found a way to overcome his addiction. Matt Peterson was just a kid when he said he...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
KidsHuffingtonPost

These Are The Symptoms Of The Delta Variant In Kids

The highly contagious delta variant has transformed the COVID-19 pandemic, and is accounting for the overwhelming majority of new cases across the U.S. And new cases in children are up 85% in recent weeks, prompting groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to send a clear message: Delta is different.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
HealthNews Channel Nebraska

The Growing Issue of Drug Overdose in America

Originally Posted On: https://sageclinic.org/blog/drug-overdose-america/. In terms of drug overdose deaths, 2020 was one of the worst years on record. In this past year over 93,000 people died, an increase of nearly a third over 2019 and a dark shadow around an already dark year as we deal with the ongoing pandemic. While the stresses of the pandemic drove a significant amount of the increase in drug use, as much of the deaths, if not more, have been driven by contaminations in the supply of drugs throughout the nation.
Slidell, LAWebMD

Self-Described 'Assassin,' Now Doctor, Indicted in Opioid Case

Sept. 1, 2021 -- A Louisiana doctor, who refers to himself as a "former assassin," was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly distributing more than 1.2 million doses of drugs illegally, according to the Department of Justice. The substances included oxycodone and morphine. Adrian Dexter Talbot, MD, 55,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy