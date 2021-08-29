Cancel
The reason Sixers should NOT trade Ben Simmons yet, according to Jalen Rose

By Angelo Guinhawa
 6 days ago
If the Philadelphia 76ers really want to trade Ben Simmons, as has been the talk all offseason long, then Jalen Rose thinks they may have to wait for a bit. Simmons appears to be firm on wanting to be traded away from the Sixers, and Philly seems to feel the same way. However, the team’s asking price for the Australian playmaker remains sky-high, which is why no team is willing to do the deal with them.

