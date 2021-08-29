Tesla Model S Plaid at 20% battery after 40 quarter-mile runs is still a monster

Tesla obsessives may soon new reason to rejoice. On Wednesday, Elon Musk shared that the much-delayed second-generation Tesla Roadster is now expected to ship within two years. Announced via Twitter, the CEO attributed the model’s third setback to supply chain shortages this year, adding that if “2022 is not mega drama,” the new EV will start delivering in 2023. The eagerly anticipated new roadster was first expected to reach drivers in 2020, yet in May of that year, Musk announced it was more likely to debut in late 2021. When the following January arrived, he then stated production wouldn’t begin until 2022. 2021...