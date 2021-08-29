Cancel
Tesla Model S Plaid at 20% battery after 40 quarter-mile runs is still a monster

By Simon Alvarez
teslarati.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack when the Taycan Turbo S was released, Porsche made it a point to highlight that the all-electric sports car is capable of maintaining its performance despite multiple launches, unlike its main competitor, the Model S Performance which tended to lose power as its battery was discharged. This particular weakness does not exist anymore with the Model S Plaid, but if a recent video is any indication, it appears that Tesla’s repeatability of performance has reached absolutely insane levels.

#Mile Run#Car And Driver#The Taycan Turbo S#Dragtimes#The Model S Plaid#The Tesla Model S Plaid
