Tesla Model S Plaid at 20% battery after 40 quarter-mile runs is still a monster
Back when the Taycan Turbo S was released, Porsche made it a point to highlight that the all-electric sports car is capable of maintaining its performance despite multiple launches, unlike its main competitor, the Model S Performance which tended to lose power as its battery was discharged. This particular weakness does not exist anymore with the Model S Plaid, but if a recent video is any indication, it appears that Tesla’s repeatability of performance has reached absolutely insane levels.www.teslarati.com
