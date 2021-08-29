Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Five-run third inning propels Syracuse Mets past Rochester Red Wings

FingerLakes1
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Syracuse Mets used a five-run third inning to beat the Rochester Red Wings, 5-3. Syracuse (39-60) erupted for a five-run bottom of the third inning, scoring all runs with two outs. There were two outs and no one on base when Mark Payton singled. Next, Khalil Lee walked. and Luis Guillorme was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Albert Almora Jr. followed and chopped an RBI infield single toward third base to score Payton and give the Salt Potatoes a 1-0 lead. Travis Blankenhorn then came to the plate and drilled a bases-clearing, three-run double to right-center field to make it 4-0 Syracuse. That wasn’t all for the Salt Potatoes, as Wilfredo Tovar hit an RBI single to hand Syracuse a 5-0 lead.

www.fingerlakes1.com

