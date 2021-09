Everything is coming up stripes these days. Just when it looked like Atlanta United was going to end the game hard done by a penalty decision that didn’t go their way, Marcelino Moreno scored a YUUUUUUUUGGGGEEEEE goal in the final phases to give Atlanta the three points. What a hard-working performance by the team in Rob Valentino’s last game in charge. A performance that everyone can be proud of, and it still feels like there’s more good stuff to come.