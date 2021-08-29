Cancel
21-kill night from Hanna Henrie leads South Wolverines

By Anchorage Daily News
Anchorage Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHanna Henrie smashed 21 kills to lead the South Wolverines past Eagle River in a four-set Cook Inlet Conference volleyball match Friday night at South High. Elizabeth Johnson added 28 digs and six aces to help the Wolverines triumph 25-19, 25-10, 21-25, 25-16. Also providing a spark were Hannah Todd (7 kills, 3 aces), Tracy Rasavong (18 assists, 6 kills) and Grace Ruebling (9 kills).

