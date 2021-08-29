Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

We’re perfectly happy and committed — and never intend to get married. Why can’t our families accept that?

By Wayne, Wanda
Anchorage Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy girlfriend and I have been together for seven awesome years. We have a great life. We live together, we’re looking at buying a place, we have all kinds of fun vacations and adventures. I love her more than anything. She’s my best friend, she’s amazing. I know she feels the same.

www.adn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
WandaVision
Related
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

The Happiest Couples Have These 4 Things in Common

You probably know a lot of couples who seem happy. You might be yourself in a happy relationship right now or might have been in one in the past. But have you ever looked at a couple and thought,. “Damn. How do they do it? How do they manage to...
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

I Asked a Little Girl Where She Lives, and When She Pointed, I Couldn’t Help but Cry – Story of the Day

I met a little girl on my way to the restaurant and was devastated to learn where she had been living. I was devastated when my husband Josh left me. We had been together for ten years, and all this while, there was not a single moment when I had suspected that Josh wasn’t happy with me and would leave me. But one day, it happened. Josh packed all his belongings and left.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! My Daughter Is Marrying a White Man Against My Wishes.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Recently, I learned that my adult daughter was getting married within the year. I was surprised to learn this because I knew nothing of her dating anyone, let alone seriously enough that marriage was in the near future. I’ll admit my daughter and I are not as close as we could be, not since her mother and I divorced when she was a preteen and I moved out of state. Our contact was more limited after I remarried, but I still thought she would inform me of her beau. I arranged a trip to go visit her and see him in person. I was taken aback to learn her fiancé is a white man; she is black. I didn’t say anything at the time, but after I left and thought about it, I felt I should talk to her about it. While the man seemed nice enough, I felt she didn’t know what she was getting herself into.
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

Dreaming About an Ex Might Mean These 10 Things

Love is a choice. It takes you a second to fall deep for someone, but it can take a lifetime to get over those feelings. If you start dreaming about an ex, it can cause all sorts of emotions to erupt. If the relationship was toxic, then you might be...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

3 Secrets to Being Friends With Benefits

People can begin friends with benefits relationships for varied reasons, but matching expectations is key to success. People who begin a friends with benefits relationship looking for love usually end up disappointed. Setting ground rules at the outset is one of the keys to success for friends with benefits. Friends...
Thrive Global

3 Reasons Why You Aren’t Happy

Happiness is something that is widely represented in today’s society. Ads, books and other forms of media have quite a bit to say on the topic of happiness. Happiness to the world equals beauty, fame, fortune, and material possessions. But what if you are searching for deeper fulfillment? The truth...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
POPSUGAR

Are You in a "Backburner Relationship?" These Signs Will Make It Clear

Have you ever felt like you're putting more into a relationship than your partner is? Do you constantly feel like you have to do things on their schedule? Are you often left feeling like you're not their first option, but maybe their last? If you answered "yes" to any of those questions, there's a good chance you're in what's called a "backburner relationship," and it's exactly what it sounds like.
Posted by
Sira M.

5 Signs Someone Truly Loves You

Years ago, a friend of mine, Sara, called me in the middle of the night. She was crying. Her boyfriend, Mark, was avoiding her and she felt he wasn't much into her anymore. It had been two weeks since they had last met.
Relationship Advicemomjunction.com

How To Know If Someone Is Your Soulmate: 20 Clear Signs

Being in love is one of the most incredible feelings you can experience. This experience becomes even more special if you have fallen in love with your soulmate. A soulmate is someone with whom you have a deep connection. You have an unspoken partnership with your soulmate, and you both inspire each other to challenge yourselves and grow as individuals.
Relationship Advicesixtyandme.com

4 Reasons Why More Women Over 50 Are Getting Divorced

Did you know that more than 50% of marriages fail when couples reach their 50s and 60s? That is a staggering number and is on the rise!. Why are we seeing more divorce now? First of all, we are living longer. Women are asking themselves if their marriage in its current state is worth spending their next 25–30 years with their spouse.
Relationship Advicetelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: 'Silent sister' to derail wedding?

Dear Amy: My extended family has a history of division, of people not speaking to one another for years. I am guilty of this, too. It’s a multi-generational pattern I’d like to end for the next generation. We are joyfully planning our daughter’s upcoming wedding. Unfortunately, there is one burr...
RelationshipsPosted by
Ladders

People treated me with more respect after I added 1 word into conversations

This article was updated on August 25, 2021. We all want to be treated with respect – whether that’s at work, or in our personal lives. As someone who works with words for a living, I’ve learned that using certain words and phrases over others on paper can have an effect on not only how an article reads, but how a reader responds to the information being presented. Which is how I tricked you all into clicking on this headline.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Dear Fiona: My twin sister’s new boyfriend is constantly around and it’s too much

The problem…“I am in a situation where advice is greatly needed, especially from a non-biased source. My identical twin sister and I have been living together for a year. We usually spend a lot of time together, such as cooking, watching tv, going out for dinner or drinks, etc. Where I need help is, she recently got a new boyfriend and they have been together for a month.“He has stayed over at our place every single night since then, and I feel like my privacy is being invaded. When he is around, she acts like I don’t exist. They are...
Family RelationshipsSlate

Help! My Mother-in-Law Yells and Cries if We Don’t Regularly Give Her Money.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Stressed mama: Do we have ethical obligations to help our in-laws? For the past five years, I have been the only income-earner while my husband is in school; he is now in year two of med school. We’re expecting our first child this fall. His parents ask for money regularly and have been borrowing our second car for the past eight months. We need it back soon. I can’t afford to get another car!
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

Counselors Explain 15 Signs of a Dysfunctional Marriage

When you’re in a good relationship, it’s full of joy, making memories, and having a good time being together. Sadly, many people don’t know the happiness of this kind of union because their relationship is full of heartache and sorrow. Identifying red flags on a dysfunctional marriage isn’t always as easy for the person in the situation as those around them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy