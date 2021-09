Coming off of a close 10-9 win on Friday against state ranked #4 Centennial High School, the Redhawks are on the road to face the Heritage Coyotes at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. “If everyone puts in an effort and cheers each other on, we have a very good chance at winning,” junior Milla Dopson said, who is eager to get back on the courts after competing as a state semifinalist last season. “My goals for me and my team are to work hard and cheer each other on so we can be supportive and come closer as a team.”