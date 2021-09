VALPARAISO — The winding road of non-scholarship football can be a place where college careers begin and where some end. For Robert Washington, landing at Valparaiso last year provided the running back an opportunity to reinvent himself after the former four-star recruit had stops at Charlotte and Old Dominion. Now, six months after Washington burst onto the scene with 199 rushing yards in a 24-14 win over Butler, the question is what will the Pioneer Football League Preseason Offensive Player of the Year do for an encore?