Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 23:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Frontier A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Frontier County through 1245 AM CDT At 1202 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Stockville, or 7 miles southeast of Curtis, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stockville, Orafino and Dancing Leaf Earth Lodge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH