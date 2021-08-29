Check out how the RailCats fared against Winnipeg to start the weekend
2B — Ulliana (W); Michael Woodworth, Raymond Jones, Jackson Smith, Brandon Zaragoza (RC). 3B — Alec Olund (RC). HR — Murphy (W). Pitching summary: WINNIPEG — Vasquez (2.0 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 4 ER, 1 BB), Henrich (3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO), Smith (2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 SO), James (1.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 SO); RAILCATS — Trevor Lubking (8.2 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO), Yoel De Leon (0.1 IP, 0 ER). WP — Lubking. LP — Vasquez. Leading hitters: WINNIPEG — Stafford (2-4, R); RAILCATS — Woodworth (3-5, 2 R, 2 RBI), MJ Rookard (3-4, 2 R), Jones (3-5, 2 R, 3 RBI).www.nwitimes.com
Comments / 0