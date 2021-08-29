Check out how the RailCats fared against Winnipeg to start the weekend

Southern’s offensive coaching staff is hoping to get quarterback Ladarius Skelton to be more patient in the pocket so he takes fewer hits, and that’s wise against an aggressive defense like the Trojans. Skelton’s decision-making will be put to the test. It needs to be more instinctive instead of thinking too much about the throw and delivering it a fraction too late. Skelton will also have to know where the pressure is coming from through pre-snap reads. He can hurt the Trojans with scrambles but has to limit those and run the offense. He’s got multiple weapons at his disposal and will need to use all of them.