Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The reason Sixers should NOT trade Ben Simmons yet, according to Jalen Rose

By Angelo Guinhawa
Posted by 
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If the Philadelphia 76ers really want to trade Ben Simmons, as has been the talk all offseason long, then Jalen Rose thinks they may have to wait for a bit. Simmons appears to be firm on wanting to be traded away from the Sixers, and Philly seems to feel the same way. However, the team’s asking price for the Australian playmaker remains sky-high, which is why no team is willing to do the deal with them.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
80K+
Followers
57K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Elton Brand
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Jalen Rose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Australian#Jalen Jacoby#Philly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAwatchstadium.com

Latest Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons remains with the 76ers despite trade rumors surrounding the guard. Shams Charania and Pat Garrity weigh in on the situation.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers’ crazy demand to trade Ben Simmons to Kings

Ben Simmons has reportedly given the Philadelphia 7ers an ultimatum to trade him, indicating his desire to leave the team and not attend training camp in the process. With trade machines cranking up various scenarios for the Sixers to move the Australian playmaker, the Sacramento Kings have emerged as one of the favorites to land Simmons.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal On Ben Simmons Drama: "Philly Fans Gave Up On Him..."

The Ben Simmons saga has been the story of the NBA for weeks now. After yet another embarrassing playoff performance, the Sixers are under more pressure than ever before to blow up their core. Considering it is Simmons' offensive struggles that have hurt the team the most so far, it...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: What Ben Simmons is allegedly willing to do to force trade from Sixers

While there is still a glimmer of hope that Ben Simmons starts the 2021-22 season in a Sixers uniform, the possibility of this happening is becoming bleaker by the day. Right now, it appears that the All-Star point guard is doing everything he can to force his way out of Philadelphia, and this reportedly includes Simmons’ willingness to skip the Sixers’ training camp altogether.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Report: Ben Simmons Asks to be Traded

The Ben Simmons saga appears to be nearing an end in Philadelphia. The 25-year-old guard has reportedly told the Philadelphia 76ers that he'd like to be traded, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "In a meeting with the 76ers last week in Los Angeles, Simmons told team co-managing...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Sixers news: Joel Embiid’s hilarious message amid Ben Simmons trade request

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid is a huge football fan. Or soccer as it’s more commonly called in the United States. The Sixers big man has been quite active on Twitter of late openly discussing the goings-on in the world of international football. On Tuesday, Embiid came out with a Real Madrid-related tweet, and unsurprisingly, NBA fans couldn’t help but throw Ben Simmons into the mix.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Spurs-Sixers Trade Is Centered Around Ben Simmons

When you think about the San Antonio Spurs franchise as a whole, it is hard to overlook the fact that they have always been winners and one of the NBA’s best organizations in terms of sustained success. However, the end of an era has come in San Antonio and these...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Makes Decision On Sixers Future

Over the past few months, the Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly entertained trade ideas for star point guard Ben Simmons. After a tough close to the 2020-21 season where he struggled in the playoffs, the 76ers reportedly started fielding trade offers. While a trade seemed likely earlier this offseason, the rumors started to die down.
NBAInternational Business Times

Sixers' New 'Three-Point Specialist' Makes Arguable Ben Simmons Claim Amid Trade Rumors

A Philadelphia 76ers’ new addition has spoken highly of Ben Simmons. Widespread rumors claim some NBA teams doubt whether Simmons could still be of great help inside the court following the three-time All-Star’s poor showing this past post-season. However, according to Sixers’ “ newest three-point specialist ” Georges Niang, Simmons...
NBAchatsports.com

Sixers Rumors: Damian Lillard Hinting At 76ers Trade w/ Cryptic Tweet? Timberwolves Want Ben Simmons

Sixers rumors continue to pick up steam as Ben Simmons trade rumors simmer with the 2021-22 NBA season around the corner. Could the Minnesota Timberwolves make a move for the 76ers star and trade De’Angelo Russell or Patrick Beverley? Damian Lillard trade rumors are also coming your way. Does Damian Lillard want to get traded to the Sixers after sending out a cryptic tweet? CJ McCollum went on a podcast with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and said he believes Damian Lillard wants to stay in Portland. SUBSCRIBE to our new Philadelphia 76ers news and rumors channel and help get us to 2k SUBS!
NBAYardbarker

Does Mavs Trade of Porzingis For Sixers’ Ben Simmons Make Sense?

Since the end of their postseason run, the Philadelphia 76ers have been shopping Ben Simmons. The 25-year-old has made three consecutive NBA All-Star teams but will likely be on a new team at the start of the 2021-22 season. With that in mind, should the Dallas Mavericks be calling to...
NBAUSA Today

Sixers star Ben Simmons ranked as 9th best point guard in the NBA

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is one of the more criticized players in the NBA. The 6-foot-10 3-time All-Star brings a lot to the game and he has such a high impact on winning for the Sixers on the floor and a big reason why they are contenders. However, there...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons trade saga could ‘get ugly’ if Sixers don’t act soon

Despite endless news that the writing is on the wall for Ben Simmons in Philadelphia, the 76ers point forward remains very visibly still on the roster. Sixers GM Daryl Morey has evidently tried to generate as much value for his star by asking for absurdly high trade packages in return. But as we draw closer and closer to the start of the season without a trade in sight, things could reportedly take an “ugly” turn, per The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor on his podcast show The Mismatch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy