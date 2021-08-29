Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Is this just too much too little too late for LA Rams Michael Hoecht?

By Bret Stuter
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have followed the LA Rams defensive line, you know that Coach Eric Henderson puts up a very competitive unit each season. Of course, when you are building a defensive front around the likes of All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald, you know you are going to have a good one. While that’s true enough, you have to hand it to the fact that the LA Rams have opened the roster to undrafted but very talented players. Players like Eric Banks, Jonah Williams, and Michael Hoecht.

ramblinfan.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

137K+
Followers
329K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Banks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#La Rams#The Denver Broncos#Rb Xavier Jones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Baker Mayfield gets absolutely blown away by what he witnessed in practice

The Cleveland Browns are having an open practice Sunday morning, but judging on the fan turnout, it could very well be mistaken for a Week 1 game. According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network, an approximate total of 40,000 folks went to First Energy Stadium to see Baker Mayfield and company practice — a clear sign of the incredible electricity and excitement surrounding the Browns for the upcoming 2021 NFL season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: This better not be the reason Andy Dalton is starting

The Chicago Bears had a lot of excitement surrounding them as Training Camp started to begin. They traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to surprisingly draft Justin Fields. Nobody expected the Bears to make a move like that going it but it appeared that they have their new franchise quarterback. It still appears that way but there is no excitement around it anymore based on the way things have gone lately.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Bears signing WR Breshad Perriman

The Chicago Bears added some more speed to their wide receiver room with the signing of veteran Breshad Perriman to a one-year deal. Prior to this, Chicago had five receivers on their initial 53-man roster, and it appears they decided to go with Perriman rather than rookie Dazz Newsome, who was waived and is a candidate to be signed to the practice squad. They also recently claimed wide receiver Nsimba Webster.
NFLFOX Sports

Should the Dolphins move on from Tua Tagovailoa? Colin Cowherd weighs in

The rumor mill continues to turn, and this time, it's pointing to the Magic City. Speculation swirled Monday regarding the Miami Dolphins' potential interest in Deshaun Watson, who, after months of speculation about his future in Houston, was kept on the Texans' 53-man roster as the league's Tuesday cut deadline passed.
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Tennessee Titans Release Matt Barkley, Sign to Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans released former USC quarterback Matt Barkley on Wednesday. Barkley signed with the Titans in August, and completed 24-of-39 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception, during the preseason. The California native was competing against QB Logan Woodside for the backup role to starter Ryan Tannehill, but ultimately lost the fight.
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr. has died in a motorcycle accident. The Richland County (South Carolina) Coroner identified the victim of a crash Thursday night as Patten, 47, who is from Columbia. Patten played with the New England Patriots from 2001 until 2004,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Raiders LB Denzel Perryman thinking about getting vaccinated because he doesn't like being an 'outcast'

The COVID-19 protocols the NFL and NFLPA agreed on for the 2021 season give players an incentive to get vaccinated. Those rules and restrictions have made at least one player reconsider his stance on getting the shots. Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman told reporters that he doesn't enjoy feeling like an outcast in the team's facility because he is unvaccinated.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams will face Andy Dalton in SNF season opener

The LA Rams have set their roster at who is in and who is not, and will not begin to turn their attention towards the next big challenge on the calendar. That would be the kickoff of their 2021 NFL season by hosting the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football on September 12, 2021, at 5:20 pm PT at SoFi Stadium.
NFL247Sports

Too early to call him Heath; too late to keep Freiermuth secret

Pat Freiermuth was unveiled to fans at Heinz Field last night in the Steelers' 26-20 preseason win over the Detroit Lions, but Mike Tomlin spoke for those who've watched the rookie tight end since May. "I don’t think he showed us anything different than he’s shown us throughout every component...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Should LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford have played in preseason?

Flip the switch? The lights go on. Flip the switch again? The power goes off. It’s an efficient way to illuminate a room, while also ensuring electrical energy is conserved. As long as people remember to flip the switch. In short, the LA Rams plan to flip the switch on veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. On opening night, Sunday, September 12, the Rams intend to flip the switch on.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 recent cuts that could improve the Steelers roster now

The Steelers need to improve some roster spots still before the regular season and these free agents could be an answer. The Steelers have trimmed down to their initial 53 man roster and added another 15 to their practice squad upon writing this article. Other teams made some interesting moves as they also had to get down to the NFL’s requirement for the regular season. These free agents and practice squad members could interest the black and gold before the regular season begins.

Comments / 0

Community Policy