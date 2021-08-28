Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Confessions of an Honest Heart

theapopkavoice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“To be fully seen by somebody, then, and be loved anyhow–this is a human offering that can border on miraculous.” – Elizabeth Gilbert. As Natalie (not her real name) related her story, it was obvious that she had given a lot of thought about what she was going to say.

theapopkavoice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Elizabeth Gilbert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confessions#Faith Inspiration#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

Confessions of a Recovering Jerk

My anger and jealousy have made periods of my life unhappy, unbearable and at times very lonely. Mostly I think it is the jealousy first, which often generates this anger. And I’ve been an a**hole and a jerk. Before proceeding I am providing this disclaimer: no blame or judgment on...
SocietyPosted by
InspireMore

‘He’s a biter. Will you take him?’ He was dropped off with nothing but the clothes on his back.’: Single foster mom shares journey, ‘I was made for this’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My journey into foster care began with a very vivid dream. I had a little boy and baby girl. I don’t remember all the details of this dream, but I specifically remember the feeling I had when holding that precious baby girl, while the little boy snuggled into my side. It was a love I felt deep in my soul. I can still feel the warmth of their bodies. It was so real and powerful, I couldn’t just brush it off as just a dream. I thought, ‘God sent me this dream to inform me of my calling.’ I never knew, let alone thought or believed, foster care is something I could or would do. It was never part of my life plans, but as the old saying goes, ‘We make plans and God laughs.’ I had no idea the roller coaster I was about to embark on, but I jumped in with an open heart and innocent dreams.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! My Friend Made Me a Godparent, Then Reneged When I Refused to Be a Nanny for Free.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) When my cousin Betty’s son was born a year ago, she asked me to be his godmother. I was surprised by this for two reasons: 1) She and I weren’t and still aren’t particularly close, so I figured I’d be the last person she’d ask for something so big, and 2) She’s not especially religious from my knowledge. I agreed to it more out of ignorance than a real desire, which was a huge mistake. As it turned out, Betty didn’t really want a godparent as much as she did a free nanny, which was how she treated me in regards to her son. She’d either have me come over nearly every day to watch him when I wasn’t at work, or have me take him home so she could have some “downtime.” (She’s a housewife, by the way, AND has a maid, so it’s not as if she was overworked.)
Family Relationshipscentralrecorder.com

My Sister Wants Our Mother Dead For Inheritance and Lesson Learnt!

So my sister could contest the will that she believed our mother would leave behind, she wished for our mother’s death. This was a valuable lesson for her. My father was a prominent stockbroker and he died in September 2013. He had been suffering from a terminal illness. As a stockbroker, he received a great salary, so he tried to care for us while he lived.
Music959theriver.com

Confessions of a Former Snob

Hi, it’s Leslie Harris, and I admit it, I have been snobby about a few things in my life, music being one of them. I used to scoff at cover bands. Why settle for a cheap knockoff when you can have the real thing?. Well, I have changed my tune,...
Timnath, COPosted by
northfortynews

Tales from Timnath: Dr. Phil Confessions

Like many of you, I was home way too much last year with far too little to do. And there’s not much TV programming in the daytime other than those tell-all, confessional-type shows, at least on the 12 channels we get with our rooftop antenna. This daytime drivel has motivated me to also pour out my heart and share my shortcomings. Hence, what follows are my personal ‘Dr. Phil’ confessions.
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Solo: “Be vulnerable and honest”

Be vulnerable and honest. I’m a broken record with this point, but poetry is merely a reflection, a recording of experience. It’s an act of connection, a desire to bridge understanding between persons and situations both familiar and unfamiliar. It’s opening your worldview: it’s a hand to hold in the dark. All of this is to say that if I wanted the possibility of an unreliable narrator, I’d turn to fiction.
Petsgoodmenproject.com

Confessions of a Hopeless Night Owl

At a recent luncheon, an interior designer sitting next to me mentioned that she likes working late at night. “Clients think I’m crazy if I send a proposal or contract at one o’clock in the morning,” she said. I had met my kindred spirit. I, too, have been admonished by...
Religionhighplainsobserver.com

The Power Of Humble Confession

“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land." 2 Chronicles 7:14 (NIV) God doesn’t listen to prideful...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Anne Lamott adeptly balances anger and joy in 'Dusk Night Dawn'

Back in the day, one of my writing professors assigned Anne Tyler’s most recent novel. It wasn’t a great read, and there was some grumbling, but the professor said, “Look, even less-than-stellar Anne Tyler is better than most any other author we could read.”. I understood immediately. All readers treasure...
Educationmovin925.com

PODCAST: True Confessions: Back To School Edition

With kids going back to school, what better way to honor all the students then by reliving our own cringey memories in True Confessions: Back To School Edition!. Each round, our hosts have two envelopes in front of them, one containing an embarrassing story about their school days and one containing a complete lie. Their co-hosts will have 30 seconds to question them about it and try to determine if it’s the truth, or a lie.
Books & Literaturewamc.org

Robert Thurman's "Wisdom is Bliss"

Robert Thurman is the preeminent scholar and interpreter of Tibetan Buddhist philosophy for the modern world. His new book, "Wisdom is Bliss," leads us on a joyful exploration into the nature of reality through Buddha's threefold curriculum of "super-education." Thurman is Professor of Indo-Tibetan Buddhist Studies at Columbia University as...
Religionjewishaz.com

Writing a Torah for ourselves

“And now write for yourselves this song and teach it to the children of Israel, put it in their mouths, that this song may be a witness for Me among the children of Israel.” (Deuteronomy 31:19) Imagine Moses, standing east of the Jordan River, on Mt. Nebo 3,200 years ago....

Comments / 0

Community Policy