Buffalo Bandits take Nanticoke third in NLL Entry Draft
Philadelphia, P.A. (NEWS10) — Jonathan Donville (Oakville, ON / Cornell Univ.), Ryan Lanchbury (Burlington, ON / Univ. of Richmond) and Tehoka Nanticoke (Six Nations, ON / Univ. of Albany) were the first three players selected in tonight’s National Lacrosse League (@NLL) Entry Draft, held virtually. Donville was the first overall pick by the expansion Panther City Lacrosse Club; Lanchbury went next to the Georgia Swarm; and with the third selection the Buffalo Bandits grabbed Nanticoke.www.news10.com
