Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

Buffalo Bandits take Nanticoke third in NLL Entry Draft

NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia, P.A. (NEWS10) — Jonathan Donville (Oakville, ON / Cornell Univ.), Ryan Lanchbury (Burlington, ON / Univ. of Richmond) and Tehoka Nanticoke (Six Nations, ON / Univ. of Albany) were the first three players selected in tonight’s National Lacrosse League (@NLL) Entry Draft, held virtually. Donville was the first overall pick by the expansion Panther City Lacrosse Club; Lanchbury went next to the Georgia Swarm; and with the third selection the Buffalo Bandits grabbed Nanticoke.

www.news10.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Halifax, PA
City
Albany, NY
City
Lockport, NY
City
Orangeville, PA
City
Ohio, NY
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Windsor, NY
State
Ohio State
City
Nanticoke, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Windsor, PA
City
Burlington, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Philadelphia, NY
Albany, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tehoka Nanticoke
Person
Max Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nll#National Lacrosse League#College Lacrosse#Nll Entry Draft#On Univ#Lanchbury#The Buffalo Bandits#The Entry Draft#Detroit Mercy#Surrey Bc Rit#Victoria Bc Univ#Montevallo#Tsn#The Nll Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Ex-Syracuse lacrosse star Chase Scanlan declares for NLL draft, ending his college career

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Former Syracuse lacrosse star Chase Scanlan has apparently closed the door on his college career, but his legal troubles could follow him into the pros. The NLL tweeted that Scanlan entered his name on the league’s renunciation list for its 2021 draft on Saturday. That means Scanlan told the league he is giving up his remaining college eligibility.
Moon, PArmucolonials.com

Boudreau, Kealey Selected in NLL Entry Draft

Moon Township, Pa. – The RMU men's lacrosse program saw another two of its student-athletes join the professional ranks of the sport, as fifth-years Jake Boudreau and Corson Kealey were selected in last night's National Lacrosse League (NLL) Entry Draft. Boudreau became RMU's sixth first-round selection in five years, going...
Columbus, OHohiostatebuckeyes.com

Inacio, Reid Are Taken in the 2021 NLL Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The #ProBucks fraternity gained two members on Saturday evening as Jackson Reid and Justin Inacio were taken in the National Lacrosse League Draft. Inacio went with the 10th pick in the first round to the Calgary Roughnecks while Reid was the 28th overall selection in the second round by the Halifax Thunderbirds.
Lockport, NYWIVB

Lockport native drafted by NLL’s Philadelphia Wings

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport native is joining the National Lacrosse League (NLL). Hunter Lemieux, who graduated from Starpoint High School and went on to play at Roberts Wesleyan College, was picked 15th overall in the 2021 NLL Draft. The Philadelphia Wings announced their selection on Saturday. In 2019...
Buffalo, NYmilb.com

WooSox Take Series With Friday Victory, 4-1 Over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A strong pitching effort and a pair of big swings pushed the Worcester Red Sox (53-46) to a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Bisons (56-40) on Friday night, the road team’s fourth consecutive win to start the week. Kutter Crawford got the start and solidified an early...
Sportschatsports.com

MM 8.30: Five Terps Selected in NLL Draft, Jonathan Donville goes No. 1 Overall

The Panther City Lacrosse Club drafted Maryland men’s lacrosse graduate transfer Jonathan Donville No. 1 overall in the 2021 National Lacrosse League entry draft this past weekend. His selection marks the first time that a Terrapin was drafted first overall. The 6-foot, 195-pound midfielder transferred to Maryland this past summer,...
Portland, MItheportlandbeacon.com

Raider Golfers take third at Portland Invitational

Playing in 90+ degree temperatures, the Raider golf team played some tough competition in the Portland Invitational today at Portland Country Club. The Raiders finished 3rd behind Haslett and Grand Ledge. Scoring in her first varsity tournament, Aubree Faulkner carded a personal record 84 to lead the Raiders. Seniors Ashley Bower (88) and Gina Sonday (92) also scored for the team as did newcomer Malia Thelen who scored a 99. The Raiders host Ithaca next week Wednesday at Portland Country Club for their first dual match of the season.
Buffalo, NYchatsports.com

Buffalo Takes Down UConn in extra points in the Fifth Set

Buffalo opened the second day of the Syracuse Tournament with a 3–0 loss to Albany (NY), in which the Bulls’ serve receive was poor. Albany registered 12 aces, and even when the Bulls made a pass, it was often a weak pass, and Buffalo could only manage a 0.126 hitting percentage, and didn’t score 20 points in any of the three sets.
Bethlehem, PAlehighsports.com

Leggett Selected by San Diego Seals in NLL Draft

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh men's lacrosse graduate student Teddy Leggett became the fourth player in program history (all in recent years) selected in the National Lacrosse League Draft, as he was picked by the San Diego Seals in the sixth round (81st overall) on Saturday night. The long stick midfielder/defenseman has excelled in the field game for the Mountain Hawks, while he also has plenty of box experience growing up in Canada where the indoor game is extremely popular.
Idaho Falls, IDPost Register

Bandits Notebook

A few tidbits from the American Legion World Series. Just as it did in 2019, weather was a factor in this year’s American Legion World Series. “We knew the circumstances,” coach Ryan Alexander said of navigating through rain delays and postponed games. Just like 2019, the championship game was pushed...
Albany, NYNEWS10 ABC

Rivalry renewed: CBA, La Salle to meet for the 1st time in 5 years

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The rivalry between Christian Brothers Academy and La Salle runs deep in the Section II waters, but it’s been five years since the Sabre was on the line. The week zero format enabled the renewal of the rivalry between the military schools. The Brothers were the...
Ballston Spa, NYNEWS10 ABC

Ballston Spa takes down Bethlehem in week zero matchup

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ballston Spa kicked off their season at home against Bethlehem Friday night. The Scotties took a 10-8 lead in the third quarter after the Eagles snapped a punt through the endzone. Darrien Inosnia punched in a touchdown to begin the fourth quarter, extending their lead to two possessions on their way to a 24-8 win.

Comments / 0

Community Policy