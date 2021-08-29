Cancel
Louisiana State

As Louisiana Residents Flee Region Ahead Of Hurricane Ida, New Yorkers Head South To Help

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As Hurricane Ida gets closer to making landfall in Louisiana , some New Yorkers have mobilized to help.

As Hurricane Ida barrels towards the Gulf Coast, residents are fleeing the region, but there are some New Yorkers who have chosen to head towards the danger.

“There’s a sense of anxiety,” said Jose Dominguez, chief volunteer services officer for the American Red Cross in Greater New York. “The traffic build-up, obviously, is there … People are preparing. They are taking the message, a voluntary evacuation, seriously and they’re stocking up, so you see some empty shelves.”

Dominguez oversees the volunteer department for the American Red Cross in Greater New York. He and about a dozen others from our area arrived in Louisiana over the last few days.

They, along with other volunteers from across the country, are preparing for Ida.

“We have about 16 shelters that are on standby, ready to be filled,” Dominguez told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon. “We are setting up the cots. We’re putting blankets on those cots. We have comfort kits, which include hygiene items … We have about 68,000 ready-to-eat meals that are available for anybody who comes to our shelters.”

CEO Mary Barneby heads up the New York region of the Red Cross.

She anticipates that in the days to come, even more volunteers will be deployed.

“Once everything kind of settles in and the storm has passed, that’s when a lot of the work really begins because people then really do need a helping hand. They need resources. They need agencies to work together to get them what they need to get back on their feet,” Barneby said.

The Red Cross isn’t the only local group galvanizing efforts.

The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management tweeted Saturday that New Jersey Task Force 1 has been activated as part of the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System to deploy to assist with the rescue and recovery efforts resulting from Hurricane Ida.

Here at home, the New York City’s Department of Emergency Management says it has no plans just yet to deploy resources.

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross is asking people for financial donations or to sign up to be a volunteer. It’s also asking for those who can to donate blood. For more information, visit redcross.org/local/new-york/greater-new-york.html .

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.

New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Ida Death Toll: More Than 3 Dozen People Killed When Flood Waters Sweep Tri-State; De Blasio Announces New Storm Evacuation Plan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday changes are being made to the storm preparation playbook after the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused unprecedented and deadly floods. De Blasio said New York City will now evacuate people in basement apartments, as well as those on the coast, after the storm claimed the lives of 13 people in the city, CBS2’s John Dias reported. More than three dozen lives were lost throughout the Tri-State Area. At least 25 people were killed in New Jersey, three in Westchester, and one in Connecticut. In New Jersey, a 70-year-old man was swept away by...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Deadly Flooding From Ida Remnants Prompts Renewed Scrutiny Over Safety Of Basement Apartments In New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than a dozen New Yorkers were killed by the flood waters from the remnants of Ida, and many of those deaths were in basement apartments. Now, there’s renewed scrutiny over their safety. Marlon Ruiloba is trying to salvage as much as he can after the storm flooded his family’s basement-level apartment on Astoria Boulevard in East Elmhurst. “All is destroyed. Everything water damaged, walls, fridge,” he told CBS2’s Ali Bauman. They were living there because the rent was lower than an above-ground place, but now he, his wife and their 5-year-old son are homeless. “I gotta see where I’m gonna...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

New Yorker On A Mission To Help Delivery Worker Caught On Video Wading Through Floodwater During Ida

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Despite downpours during Ida, delivery workers waded through waist-high water making deliveries. One man witnessed a struggling bike rider and is on a mission to help him. As rain came pouring down Wednesday night, a man could be seen in Williamsburg, wading through waist-deep water with his bike, holding a plastic bag. The moment was captured on video by East Village resident Johnny Miller. “I was just depressed,” he told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis. “A lot of people were focusing on the weather, and I wanted to focus on sort of that human element.” That’s not unique for Miller, as a photographer...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Parkways, Expressways Reopen In New York City As Cleanup From Ida Continues

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says 11 roads from the Bronx to Rockland County are still either fully or partially closed, but progress is slowly being made. The Bronx River Parkway has now reopen after flooding previously shut it down. The Major Deegan Expressway also reopened after being overwhelmed with flash flooding. Friday morning, dozens of cars were still sitting abandoned on the side of the road after getting stuck in the floodwaters. The Saw Mill River Parkway also completely reopened after southbound lanes were shut for most of the day Friday. Cars were still stuck in the shoulder between Yonkers and Dobbs Ferry on Friday morning, and crews could be seen clearing the road. To help with the clean-up in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced alternate side parking is suspended through Wednesday, Sept. 8. Meters remain in effect except on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Death Toll In NYC Climbs To At Least 13; Gov. Hochul Tours Damage, Promises Infrastructure Investments For Flood Mitigation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The death toll continues to rise in New York City, where at least 13 people have died in storm-related incidents after the remnants of Hurricane Ida slammed the Tri-State Area. Many of the victims were killed when basements in Queens were flooded. Earlier, the NYPD said a woman and her 22-year-old son were killed when a building partially collapsed in Jamaica, Queens. They were later identified as Phamatee Ramskriet, 43, and Khrishah Ramskreit, also known as Tara and Nicholas. According to neighbors, they are survived by Phamatee’s husband and other son, who were not in the apartment at the...
Yonkers, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Ida Aftermath: Flooding Leads To Mudslides In Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The effects of the storm caused by remnants of Hurricane Ida triggered dangerous mudslides that swept away backyards in Yonkers. Residents on Warburton Avenue are assessing the jaw-dropping damage after Ida left her mark. “We have never seen anything like this before. This is devastating to all of us,” resident Annie Canty told CBS2’s Thalia Perez. Canty says she was inside her home when a large portion of her backyard simply washed away. “You could see the water going down the street and gushing through and everything,” she said. Parts of a back deck along with patio furniture and even cars...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Ida Aftermath: What Do You Do If You Didn’t Have Flood Insurance Before The Storm Hit?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many people in the Tri-State Area left with little to nothing after Ida are trying to figure out what to do next. Some are processing insurance claims, but what about help for those who didn’t have insurance before the storm hit? CBS2’s Jessica Moore has what you need to know. Gov. Kathy Hochul met with residents in Yonkers on Friday, where the state Department of Finance mobile command center was ready to help storm victims like Ivette Barreto. “I had severe flooding in my basement,” she said. “This is the third time that this happened to us.” “They’ll...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS New York

Satellite Images Show Severe Flooding In New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — Satellite images show the devastating flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Before the storm, you could see the grassy field at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater Township. But the stadium filled with water due to flooding. There was a similar scene in Manville, where homes and a railyard were inundated as rivers overflowed. Memorial Highway in New Brunswick disappeared as floodwaters swallowed it up and spilled into nearby streets.
Manville, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Nightmare In Manville, NJ As Homes And A Business Explode In Ida’s Aftermath; Family Grateful To Be Alive

MANVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Many people in Manville are going through a nightmare after fires and floods caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Until Friday, it was too dangerous to get a look at the damage from the ground, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported. The view from Chopper 2 showed a catastrophic scene. Several homes and a banquet hall exploded. The gas-fed fires burned on because floodwaters made them unreachable. Now that the water has receded, people were able to get a look at the damage. Main Street is a muddy mess. Business owners are pumping out basements and tossing out thousands of dollars worth...
Queens, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Rabbis From Long Island, Queens Urge Communities To Get COVID Vaccine

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A group of rabbis on Long Island and in Queens joined forces to urge their communities to get vaccinated. “We want to celebrate the yom tovim responsibly,” Rabbi Dr. Aaron Glatt says in the video before multiple rabbis say, “Get vaccinated now.” Just ahead of Rosh Hashanah, which begins Monday at sundown, 13 rabbis from the Five Towns and Far Rockaway released a new video encouraging everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The nearly three-minute video was posted on social media on Monday with the goal to reach as many people as possible.
Glen Cove, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Ida Remnants Collapse Retaining Walls, Flood Homes With Sewage On Nassau County’s North Shore

GLEN COVE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some of the highest rain totals from the remnants of Ida on Long Island were on the North Shore of Nassau County. That’s where one police department’s phone lines were under water, retaining walls collapsed and homes were flooded with sewage. Long Island’s highest rain total was in Glen Cove, where streets looked like rivers and a downtown garage was deluged. “We received nine inches of rain from ten o’clock to two o’clock in the morning,” Nassau legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton said. “Everything we had in place didn’t stand a chance.” A mud slide behind a house in Sea Cliff...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Ida Aftermath: Cars Strewn Along Side Of Roads As Flood Waters Recede, Hundreds Of People Rescued

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The roads and rails are slowing reopening across New York, but many are still feeling the aftermath of Ida. MTA pictures showed sections of tracks washed out by flood waters. In one area, a mudslide even sent trees and rocks raining onto tracks. Metro-North says it will resume service Friday on an enhanced weekend schedule for the Harlem and New Haven lines. Subway service still remains spotty on more than a dozen lines after water gushed into stations Wednesday night. CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FORECAST AND WEATHER ALERTS Eighteen-wheelers were dragged one by one off the Major Deegan Expressway on...
Millburn, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy Tours Ida Aftermath In New Jersey, Promises $10M For Businesses Dealing With Flooding

MILLBURN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy continued to tour the path of destruction Ida left behind Friday, speaking with residents who say they are overwhelmed by the cleanup ahead. The storm is now blamed for at least 25 deaths in the Garden State, and six other people are still missing. Murphy’s first stop Friday was downtown Millburn, which saw colossal flooding. He went door to door with other state leaders to survey the damage. Just surveyed flood damage from Tropical Storm Ida in downtown Millburn. Millburn’s small business community was absolutely crushed by this storm, and recovering and rebuilding will require...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Boil Water Advisory Remains In Effect For Jersey City, Hoboken

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A boil water advisory remains in effect for some areas of New Jersey. Jersey City and Hoboken residents are urged to boil all water before using it for drinking or cooking. The state Department of Environmental Protection issued the advisory Thursday night. Heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused damage to the aqueduct in Cedar Grove Township. JERSEY CITY/HOBOKEN UPDATE: The boil water advisory is still in effect, potable water will be available for residents throughout the night at various locations throughout the city. We thank you for your patience. For more information visit: https://t.co/OQkv2dMdUA pic.twitter.com/P6oc6IAEED — SUEZ Water NJ (@SUEZwaterNJ) September 3, 2021 SUEZ Water said Friday that emergency crews have completed repairs to the aqueduct, but the boil water advisory still remains in effect until further notice. Customers will be notified when the order is lifted.
Somerville, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Ida In New Jersey: Receding Flood Waters Reveal Damage, Destruction Suffered In Somerville

SOMERVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Rescuers in New Jersey have been working around the clock since the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit, unleashing raging flood waters and powerful tornados. The storm has been deadly. At least 23 people have been killed across New Jersey, and several people in Somerset County were still reported missing Thursday night. The devastation led Gov. Phil Murphy to request a major disaster declaration. I just requested a Major Disaster Declaration from @POTUS in response to Tropical Storm Ida. This support will help us meet the urgent needs of our residents and businesses in the wake of this unprecedented disaster. Hopeful for...
Westchester County, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul Visits Flood Victims In Westchester; Search Underway For Missing Iona College Professor Frances Bailie

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reassuring storm victims in Westchester County that every effort will be taken to help them recover. As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, the governor and Sen. Chuck Schumer showed up with high praise for the volunteer first responders who worked through the night in terrible conditions to rescue hundreds of people in flooded out low lying areas of the Village of Mamaroneck. Hochul also came with what she said was good news: A signed emergency declaration, and a firm commitment from the Biden administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide resources...
Lloyd Harbor, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Ida On Long Island: 80-Foot Oak Falls On Lloyd Neck Home, Nearby Caumsett State Park Devastated

LLOYD HARBOR, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Ida‘s deluge walloped the North Shore peninsula of Long Island. Communities suffered severe damage when a possible tornado moved across water, toppling trees onto homes. CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan spoke to one couple that barely escaped with their lives. “That is where we were! In that bed, sound asleep. This thing came down. We were still sound asleep,” Peter Murphy said Thursday. Peter and his wife, Ginger, both 82 years old, never thought Hurricane Ida’s remnants would bring such wrath to their beloved Lloyd Neck community. “Anyway, we are happy to be alive,” Ginger Murphy said. An 80-foot oak fell on...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Dozens Of Abandoned Vehicles Submerged On Major Deegan Expressway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused flooding that stalled vehicles and destroyed structures across New York City. The Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx resembled a movie scene, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported Thursday. Dozens of abandoned vehicles were partially submerged on the expressway that was overwhelmed by flash flooding. Some New Yorkers had to see it for themselves. “I’m blown away. Shocked is, I’m past that. Everyone is like, they can’t believe it,” one person said. “I’ve never seen this before. Other rivers… get flooded, but not the Major Deegan,” another said. As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, traffic was...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Delta Variant Concerns Put Pause On Some Labor Day Weekend Plans

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The holiday weekend is approaching, but with rising concerns over the Delta variant, are people still traveling? Labor Day weekend is usually the last chance for a summer getaway. “I’m gonna go to Miami,” one person told CBS2’s Alice Gainer. “I’m not going anywhere because of the Delta variant,” Somerville, New Jersey, resident Shaelyn Schiff said. “Undecided,” another person said. “I definitely wouldn’t want to travel around this period of time,” Somerville, New Jersey, resident Alex Kyllonen said. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code Find NYC Testing Site Near You Check NYC Testing Wait Times CDC’S...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Ida In NYC: Gov. Kathy Hochul Questions Why Subways Weren’t Closed Earlier, Details Priorities To Avoid Station Flooding

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The record-breaking downpour from the remnants of Hurricane Ida forced New York’s transit systems to practically come to a screeching halt as cascading water flooded nearly 50 subway stations, trains got stuck between stations and buses were overwhelmed by rising flood waters. The transit failure is just one of the many problems faced by new governor Kathy Hochul. To use a water metaphor, Hochul must feel a little like the little Dutch boy forced to put his finger in the dike to save his country. She’s faced so many problems since taking office last week, she must wonder if...

