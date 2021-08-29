Christie: Giving 3D experiences long-awaited new punch

Over the last 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoom experienced significant user growth thanks to an abrupt pivot to sustained teleworking for many parts of the workforce. Now, both video conferencing and hybrid work are here to stay. This means Zoom user management should be at the top of every IT department checklist. Luckily, Zoom provides built-in tools to manage users, the Zoom software itself, and physical devices for Zoom calls. This is a guide to the built-in management capabilities in the service. In addition, we discuss some considerations when it comes to user management and a few third-party management tool suggestions from Omdia, Informa’s research and analysis business.