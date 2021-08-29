Christie: Giving 3D experiences long-awaited new punch
New projection technology promises a brighter future for 3D attractions. Christie’s newest RGB laser projector is designed for brighter, better 3D attractions. The Mirage SST-6P began rolling out in March 2021 as part of Christie’s expanding line of RGB laser projectors. It is engineered to serve the 3D attractions market – allowing operators to benefit from new advances in laser projection and 3D technology, higher frame rate, resolution and color saturation – while leaving behind the issues and drawbacks of older systems.www.inparkmagazine.com
Comments / 0