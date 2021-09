Lance Bass is a lifelong fan of “The Bachelor” and this summer, he landed his dream job hosting a show from the franchise, as one of the rotating guest hosts on the current season of “Bachelor in Paradise.” The former boy-bander ends his three-episode run on Tuesday, and Bass had such a good experience on the show, he wants to do it again. In fact, he has an idea for a new series: “If you want the most dramatic season ever, do an LGBT version,” Bass says with a laugh. “I think maybe it’s the time for ‘The Bachelor’ to do a gay...