Wainwright shuts down Pirates again in 13-0 St. Louis win

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09g4b3_0bg7ovGp00
Pirates Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Luis Oviedo looks up after giving up a run to the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Philip G. Pavely) (Philip G. Pavely/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Adam Wainwright baffled the Pittsburgh Pirates yet again, allowing three hits over seven innings as the St. Louis Cardinals cruised to a 13-0 victory.

Wainwright, who turns 40 on Monday, improved to 4-0 with a 0.30 ERA against the Pirates this season and is unbeaten against Pittsburgh in his last 17 starts dating to 2016.

Edmundo Sosa tripled twice and drove in five runs against Pittsburgh starter Steven Brault.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Pittsburgh, PA
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
