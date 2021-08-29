ELPD responds to report of alleged assault and gun shots

At approximately 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, the East Lansing Police Department responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of Beechlawn Court.

The caller reported an alleged assault and shots being fired within a residence. Upon arriving at the scene police officers found one person with non-life-threatening injuries and confirmed that multiple gunshots had been fired.

Police say one person is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

