NASCAR race results: Ryan Blaney wins intense regular season finale; playoff field set
Intensity was at its peak for 165 laps, but most of the action came in the final 20 of Saturday’s Cup race at Daytona International Speedway. The cautions piled up in the final stage as the checkered flag inched closer, and the battle for the last playoff spot grew tighter. By the overtime restart, six of the top 10 leading drivers needed a win to secure a place in NASCAR’s postseason.www.heraldonline.com
