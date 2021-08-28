Police arrest suspect in TriMet bus killing

Wayne Conrad Thompson is accused of shooting Adrian Richardson on a bus on Aug. 8.

Police have arrested the suspect in a deadly shooting on a TriMet bus in Southeast Portland.

East Precinct officers responded to a report that Wayne Conrad Thompson was seen in the area of Southeast 139th Avenue and Stark Street at 3:47 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Officers did not find him there, but did an area check and located him at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Stark Street. He was arrested without incident.

Homicide detectives responded and took custody of Thompson. They booked him into the Multnomah County Detention Center on murder II and felon in possession of a firearm warrant.

Adrian Richardson, 44, died at a hospital after being shot during a disturbance on a bus on Aug. 8 near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and 26th Avenue. The shooter left the scene before officers arrived.

The Portland Police Bureau identified 47-year-old Thompson as the suspect and said a warrant was out for his arrest Saturday, Aug. 21.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune and contributed to this story.