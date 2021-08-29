Task force of Utah first responders deployed to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida

A team of first responders from Utah is in Louisiana as Hurricane Ida approaches the coast.

Four members of Utah Task Force 1, which is one of 28 Federal Urban Search & Rescue response teams in the country, were deployed and have safely arrived, the agency wrote in a Facebook post .

The hurricane is expected to hit New Orleans and other parts of the Louisiana coast on Sunday — the 16-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Experts predict it could be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall, with sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour possible.

The group will be part of FEMA's "White Incident Support Team."

The UT-TF1 members who are there are:



Mike Ulibarri; Operations Section Chief

Keith Bevan; Planning Section Chief

Keith Plagemann; Deputy Logistics Section Chief

Embret Fossom; Deputy Plans Chief

Two members of the task force went to Boston last weekend to help plan for Hurricane Henri response.