Louisiana State

Task force of Utah first responders deployed to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida

By Spencer Burt
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
 6 days ago
A team of first responders from Utah is in Louisiana as Hurricane Ida approaches the coast.

READ: Hurricane Ida intensifying ahead of expected landfall in Louisiana on Sunday

Four members of Utah Task Force 1, which is one of 28 Federal Urban Search & Rescue response teams in the country, were deployed and have safely arrived, the agency wrote in a Facebook post .

The hurricane is expected to hit New Orleans and other parts of the Louisiana coast on Sunday — the 16-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Experts predict it could be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall, with sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour possible.

The group will be part of FEMA's "White Incident Support Team."

The UT-TF1 members who are there are:

  • Mike Ulibarri; Operations Section Chief
  • Keith Bevan; Planning Section Chief
  • Keith Plagemann; Deputy Logistics Section Chief
  • Embret Fossom; Deputy Plans Chief

Two members of the task force went to Boston last weekend to help plan for Hurricane Henri response.

