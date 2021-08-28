Cancel
Friends, Family Gathered In Wilmington To Remember Fallen First-Responder Cecilia Escobar Duplan

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Remembering a first responder at Rodney Square in Wilmington, where friends and family of Cecilia Escobar Duplan gathered to honor her legacy on Saturday.

She was a Wilminton Manor volunteer firefighter and West Chester University security officer.

The 25-year-old died last weekend after being hit by a car.

It happened while she was on the side of the road helping another motorist.

