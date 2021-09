9th_$73,314, opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., cloudy. Off 4:09. Time 1:42.57. Good. Scratched_Gray Little Meadow, Arnold Ziffle. Also Ran_Kratos, Seeking Glory, Rose for a Saint, Postino's Vow, Crafty Don, Next Cowboy Up, One More Nightcap, Royal Coup. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-6-1) 3 Correct Paid $194.80. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (7-7-1) 3 Correct Paid $32.35. $1 Daily Double (6-1) paid $53.80. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $57.60. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-7-5) paid $80.75. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-7) paid $152.80.