Rays' Michael Wacha: Limits Orioles to one run

Let’s get to the important stuff first: the Rays won, and the Yankees lost, extending the Rays lead to five games with 33 games remaining. Now to the details: that was some gross sausage making tonight. The bats struggled against John Means, a pitcher they had owned all year. The defense was a lot of WTFing. Home plate umpire Doug Eddings was abysmal at calling balls and strikes. Even shiny new toy Adam Conley was considerably less shiny. But the Rays won anyway. How? Not because of luck dragons. Not because of grit and the Will to Win. Friends, it is time to admit that more often than not, the Rays win these sort of games because they are really, really good. They are considerably more talented than Orioles, which means Baltimore needs to play a lot better and get more breaks. Simple as that.