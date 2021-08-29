Cancel
Rays' Michael Wacha: Limits Orioles to one run

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWacha took a no-decision Saturday against Baltimore, yielding one run on three hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He also had six strikeouts. Wacha turned in the most effective performance of his five August starts, holding the Orioles off the board for four innings before allowing a Pedro Severino double in the fifth that eventually came around to score against the Tampa Bay bullpen. Still, Wacha hasn't registered a victory since July 7, which was also the last time he pitched more than five innings. The 30-year-old is 2-4 in 23 appearances (18 starts) this season, logging a 5.70 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 94.2 innings.

