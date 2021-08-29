MN troopers arrest 69 protesting Line 3 pipeline after some chained themselves to the fence outside the Gov.’s mansion
Minnesota State Troopers on Saturday arrested 69 people protesting Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 replacement pipeline project in front of the Governor’s Residence in St. Paul. The group moved their protest to the residence on Summit Avenue after being told to remove rally structures from the Capitol grounds Friday after their event permit expired Thursday evening. Four people were arrested there.www.twincities.com
