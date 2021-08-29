Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears' Deon Bush: Suffers stinger Saturday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Bush (neck) suffered a stinger during Saturday's preseason contest against the Titans, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Bush was able to jog off the field after injuring his neck during Saturday's preseason finale. The 27-year-old recorded 65 defensive snaps for the Bears last year, but he mostly contributed on special teams. Bush is expected to handle the same role in 2021.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Stinger#American Football#Titans#The Chicago Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Bears signing WR Breshad Perriman

The Chicago Bears added some more speed to their wide receiver room with the signing of veteran Breshad Perriman to a one-year deal. Prior to this, Chicago had five receivers on their initial 53-man roster, and it appears they decided to go with Perriman rather than rookie Dazz Newsome, who was waived and is a candidate to be signed to the practice squad. They also recently claimed wide receiver Nsimba Webster.
NFLYardbarker

Chicago Bears: Ryan Pace Tries To Convince Us of the Quarterback Plan

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace spoke to reporters recently. He tried to convince everyone that the quarterback plan was a good one. Yesterday, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace faced the reporters. It was the first press conference after the team announced the official roster at the 8/31 deadline set by the NFL.
NFL247Sports

Chicago Bears not rushing Justin Fields, general manager Ryan Pace says

The Chicago Bears will ease into the start of the season with veteran Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback despite rookie Justin Fields turning heads during the preseason, according to general manager Ryan Pace. "I just feel like we're just in a good position with Andy," Pace said, via the...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Raiders LB Denzel Perryman thinking about getting vaccinated because he doesn't like being an 'outcast'

The COVID-19 protocols the NFL and NFLPA agreed on for the 2021 season give players an incentive to get vaccinated. Those rules and restrictions have made at least one player reconsider his stance on getting the shots. Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman told reporters that he doesn't enjoy feeling like an outcast in the team's facility because he is unvaccinated.
NFLPosted by
WGN TV

Bears will face Mitchell Trubisky for the first time on Saturday

LAKE FOREST – Bonds that are built as teammates never really go away, even when lining up across from them. Eddie Jackson has done that a few times in his career with the Bears, but Saturday might be a little different than before. That’s because he’s going up against a player who was the face of his 2017 draft class with the team, even if the safety’s success with the team was more than the quarterback drafted a few rounds ahead of him.
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

5 storylines to watch during Saturday's Bills-Bears game

The Bears host the Buffalo Bills at noon Saturday at Soldier Field for their second exhibition game. Rarely will you find a preseason game as loaded with storylines as this one. In this game preview, we'll focus on the five most relevant questions the Bears need to address and hopefully...
NFLchatsports.com

Titans Game Saturday: Titans vs Bears Odds, Injury Report, Prediction, Schedule, Live Stream and TV for Preseason Game

Logan Woodside #5, Jeremy McNichols #28, Tennessee Titans (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) After laying two solid beatdowns on two NFC South teams, the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Tennessee Titans are riding just about as high as a team can ride knowing that they’ve been both impressive and dominant in a couple of games that no one will remember at the midpoint of the regular season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Falcons Fear QB Suffered Significant Knee Injury On Saturday

The Atlanta Falcons‘ quarterback depth might have taken a serious hit on Saturday. Quarterback AJ McCarron started in place of Matt Ryan, who had the night off, against the Miami Dolphins Saturday night. He didn’t last very long. McCarron picked up seven yards on a quarterback scramble in the second quarter before getting tackled out by a Dolphins linebacker. He stayed in the game for one more play before exiting the field.
NFLCBS Sports

Bears' Nick Foles: Two TD passes Saturday

Foles completed 10 of 13 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's preseason win over the Titans. He played the second half for Chicago after Justin Fields was under center in the first half, and Foles engineered two long scoring drives to sew up the victory, finding Jesper Horsted with both his TD passes. If teams looking for a stronger backup option at quarterback were waiting to see what Foles was still capable of before pulling the trigger on a trade, he put together an impressive audition reel in Chicago's preseason finale, even if it did come against second- and third-string defenders. If he isn't flipped, the Bears will face a tough choice between keeping a hugely expensive No. 3 QB or swallowing a big cap hit to cut him loose.
NFLChicago Sun-Times

Bears QB Justin Fields to start preseason finale Saturday vs. Titans

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start the Bears’ third preseason game Saturday against the Titans in Nashville, Tennessee, coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday. But it’s not a ‘‘dress rehearsal,’’ like the third preseason game used to be. It’s not even an audition. Andy Dalton will start the regular-season opener against the Rams on Sept. 12 in Inglewood, California, no matter what Fields does against the Titans. Dalton, in fact, won’t play against the Titans.
NFLCBS Sports

Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Shoulder stinger

Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Okoronkwo is nursing a shoulder stinger, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Okoronkwo's shoulder injury will likely force him to miss Saturday's exhibition finale against the Broncos, but he will have more than two weeks to recover before Sept. 12's regular-season opener against the Bears. He notched 12 tackles, one sack and one pass breakup across 10 contests last season.
NFLCBS Sports

Jets' Mike White: Suffers rib injury Saturday

White suffered a rib injury during Saturday's preseason contest against the Packers, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. White was struck by Jack Heflin as he released a pass in the second half of Saturday's contest and did not return to the game. White signed a reserve contract with the Jets in January and is serving as the primary backup behind No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson. James Morgan and Josh Johnson will be the next men up if White has to miss the Jets' next preseason game against the Eagles on Aug. 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy