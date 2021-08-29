Nationals' Ryne Harper: Picks up first loss
Harper (0-1) allowed one hit and two earned runs over a third of an inning, taking the loss in Saturday's 5-3 defeat to the Mets. Harper entered the game in the seventh inning and allowed the first two batters he faced to reach via a single and a hit by pitch. After Patrick Mazeika popped out, Harper was pulled from the game in favor of Mason Thompson, who promptly gave up a three-run homer to Michael Conforto. Thus, Harper got credited with both a hold and a loss on the night. Even with the added damage, the right-hander still carries a respectable 2.36 ERA into play on Sunday.www.cbssports.com
