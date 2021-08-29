Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rockies' Jon Gray: Exits with apparent injury

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGray was removed from Saturday's game against the Dodgers during the third inning with an apparent injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Gray appeared to be in pain when he left the field with an athletic trainer with the unspecified issue. The right-hander gave up a run on two hits with three walks and two strikeouts over two innings before departing the contest. The team has yet to officially announce an injury, and it's unclear whether the issue will affect his next turn through the rotation.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Dodgers#The Denver Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBDenver Post

Rockies’ Jon Gray trying to find way out of four-game slump

Jon Gray has slipped into a bit of a rut. He’s not happy about it. The Rockies’ right-hander, who’s scheduled to become a free agent, has had a relatively solid season, posting a 4.13 ERA. But he’s 0-4 in his last four starts with a 6.75 ERA. “It’s just, basically,...
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Trevor Story: Nursing minor leg injury

Manager Bud Black said Story left Wednesday's game against the Cubs because he aggravated a leg injury, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. Black said Story expects to be fine, suggesting his exit from Wednesday's nightcap may have been purely precautionary. Story figures to be available for Friday's series opener in Los Angeles, but he should still be considered day-to-day until further updates.
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 124 thread: Taylor Widener vs Jon Gray

The Colorado Rockies’ home win streak looked to be in jeopardy last night until late game fireworks from Garrett Hampson and Elias Díaz brought the Rockies a 5-3 victory. Now the MLB-best home Rockies are on the precipice of yet another sweep at Coors Field, with the Arizona Diamondbacks in the crosshairs.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Jon Gray aims to help Rockies complete sweep of D-backs

Jon Gray has made it known that he wants to stay a member of the Colorado Rockies. He wasn’t dealt at the trade deadline despite his pending free agency after this season, and he was happy about it. Gray considers Colorado home, and he even enjoys pitching at hitter-friendly Coors...
MLBchatsports.com

Jon Gray: “My changeup makes me happy”

Since Jon Gray was drafted in 2013, he has been a bit of an enigma. His stats have been all over the place and seem to vary greatly from year-to-year. However, in a down year for the Rockies, he has proven to be a bright spot. After a disappointing season in 2020, Gray has bounced back and pitched himself thus far to a 7-9 record (3rd behind Germán Márquez and Austin Gomber) and a 3.93 ERA (2nd among qualified players, behind Márquez). So what’s been different for Jon Gray in 2021 that has him replicating his 2019 results?
MLBGazette

Colorado Rockies and Jon Gray taking next step in extension talks

DENVER — Jon Gray and the Rockies are taking the next step this weekend toward inking a new deal to keep their right-handed pitcher in Denver long-term. The two parties are having extension talks this weekend. Gray, a free agent after this season, is hoping for a three to four year deal. It would be great, Gray said, if they could finalize a new contract before the end of the season.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Jon Gray: Drops fourth straight start

Gray fell to 7-10 after allowing five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight over 5.1 innings in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Diamondbacks. Since he surprisingly stayed put in Colorado after the July 30 trade deadline, Gray has seen his fantasy value trend downward. He's now lost four consecutive decisions, submitting a 6.75 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over that stretch. On a positive note, Gray has allowed only one home run across 20 innings while striking out 28, so his ratios should be in line for some correction in the likely event his .473 BABIP veers closer to his career mark (.316).
MLBfantasypros.com

Jon Gray dealing with forearm tightness

Rockies starter Jon Gray was pulled from Saturday's game against the Dodgers after experiencing tightness in the top part of his forearm. He will be reassessed in a few days. The right's final line featured two innings, two hits, one run, three walks, and two strikeouts. Colorado ultimately fell to Los Angeles by a score of 5-2. (Danielle Allentuck on Twitter)
MLBMLB

Gray exits early, then Bard struggles late

LOS ANGELES -- Not much has gone the Rockies’ way on the road this season. It seems that every time they start to gain momentum in their visiting uniforms, their opposition finds a way to halt it. Colorado failed to hold an early lead, and reliever Daniel Bard’s recent woes...
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Jon Gray: Slated to throw Monday

Gray (forearm) is expected to test his injury during a throwing session Monday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. Gray left Saturday's start against the Dodgers due to right forearm tightness, and manager Bud Black said Sunday that the 29-year-old is questionable for his next turn through the rotation, which would come Thursday at home versus Atlanta. The Rockies should have a better idea of the right-hander's status based on how he feels following Monday's throwing session.
MLBchatsports.com

Jon Gray injured, Daniel Bard implodes as Rockies lose to Dodgers

The Rockies were decked by a wicked one-two punch Saturday night in a 5-2 loss at Dodger Stadium. Gut punch: Starter Jon Gray departed the game in the third inning with tightness in his right forearm. Manager Bud Black said after the game that the club will know more about the injury in a day or two. Black did not seem to think the injury was serious.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Starting Thursday

Gonzalez will start Thursday's game against Atlanta, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. The 29-year-old shifted to the bullpen after making his last start Aug. 18, but he'll rejoin the rotation Thursday after Jon Gray (forearm) was placed on the injured list. Gonzalez has appeared in 21 games for the Rockies this season and has a 6.08 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 54:24 K:BB across 94.2 innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Dealing with hip issue

Freeland exited Wednesday's start against the Rangers with a left hip impingement, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. Freeland faced only five batters and threw 21 pitches prior to being remove from the contest, and he ended up allowing one run on zero hits with two walks and a strikeout in one frame. It's not believed to be a serious injury, so there's a chance he's able to make his next scheduled turn through the rotation versus the Giants early next week.
MLBPurple Row

Please give Austin Gomber a break

Rockies left-handed starter Austin Gomber didn’t have a good month of August, and that’s no secret. Unfortunately that has caused some backlash on social media and the resurrection of the “Nolan Arenado trade discourse” I had hoped we had finally moved past when there’s only 29 games left in the regular season.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Jon Gray: Trending toward making next start

Manager Bud Black said Gray's bullpen session Tuesday went well and that he's optimistic the right-hander will be able to start Thursday against Atlanta, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Gray left his Saturday start against the Dodgers in the third inning with forearm tightness. He played catch Monday,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy