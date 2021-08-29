Rockies' Jon Gray: Exits with apparent injury
Gray was removed from Saturday's game against the Dodgers during the third inning with an apparent injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Gray appeared to be in pain when he left the field with an athletic trainer with the unspecified issue. The right-hander gave up a run on two hits with three walks and two strikeouts over two innings before departing the contest. The team has yet to officially announce an injury, and it's unclear whether the issue will affect his next turn through the rotation.www.cbssports.com
