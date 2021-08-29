Hurricane Local Statement issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll This product covers Central Mississippi, Northeast Louisiana, and extreme Southeast Arkansas ...Hurricane Ida continues to rapidly intensify before reaching the Louisiana Coast this afternoon NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Attala, Clarke, Holmes, Humphreys, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, and Washington * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Adams, Attala, Catahoula, Claiborne, Clarke, Concordia, Copiah, Covington, East Carroll, Forrest, Franklin LA, Franklin MS, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Madison LA, Madison MS, Marion, Morehouse, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin, Richland, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, Tensas, Warren, Washington, West Carroll, and Yazoo * STORM INFORMATION: - About 230 miles south of Hattiesburg MS or about 310 miles south-southeast of Jackson MS - 28.0N 89.1W - Storm Intensity 140 mph - Movement Northwest or 315 degrees at 15 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Ida, currently located over the north-central Gulf of Mexico will continue northwest and make landfall as a major category 4 hurricane early Sunday afternoon on the Louisiana coast. The area will be impacted by high winds, heavy rainfall, and possible tornadoes, tonight through Tuesday. While some of the initial rainbands may produce tropical storm force wind gusts early Sunday, more widespread storm impacts will start along and south of the Highway 84 corridor early this evening, spreading northward overnight and into Monday. The storm is expected to move northward and slow down before turning more north-northeast, resulting in the potential for prolonged heavy rain and increased flash flooding potential across the region. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across central Lousiana and southwest Mississippi. Potential impacts in this area include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. Also, protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across the remainder of south and central Mississippi, southeast Arkansas, and northeast Louisiana. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across portions of central, eastern and southern Mississippi. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible limited to significant impacts across northeast Louisiana and the northwest ArkLaMiss Delta. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across Central Mississippi, Northeast Louisiana, and extreme Southeast Arkansas. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your home or business. When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm. If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which you are located and where it is relative to current watches and warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially pertaining to area visitors. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Jackson MS around 10 AM CDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.