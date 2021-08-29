Cancel
Leakey, TX

Leakey ISD announces temporary closure due to COVID

By SBG San Antonio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeakey ISD has announced they will be canceling normal instructional activities through September 7. "Due to the ongoing community struggle with COVID-19 and its variants, we no longer have the instructional staff, or the substitutes required to provide a quality education to the students of Leakey ISD. Therefore, we are closing the school through September 7, 2021. LISD is allowing all extracurricular activities to proceed if there are adequate personnel to manage them safely. This will include practices and competitions. Though we do have some students out on quarantine, and that number is increasing incrementally, we do not have widespread outbreaks of the virus amongst our student population," said Christopher W Yeschke, Superintendent - Leakey ISD.

